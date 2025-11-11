5 recent, ominous signs for Generative AI
November isn’t even half over
on holiday, so this a short one …
👉Softbank sells entire Nvidia position.
👉Oracle debt downgraded.
👉Meta financing games revealed.
👉OpenAI CEO Sam Altman couldn’t explain how company would meet its $1.4 T obligations.
👉Coreweave drops 20% in a week.
You do the math.
The hope would be that machine, learning, data, science, and statistics experts who dismissed deep learning and generative AI as legitimate paths towards AGI are remembered. I’ve worked all over big tech and I’ve never found utility for deep learning in the work that I did.
It’s laughable in any case because it doesn’t require three weeks of electricity for New York City to teach a toddler language. They learn with almost no examples at all, while generative AI requires billions.
I’m looking forward to blogging about this in the next week or so. Thanks Gary for everything you do.
Check out the "certain indicators than cannot be ignored" New Yorker cartoon by Charles Addams.