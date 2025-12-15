“A case for AI models that understand, not just predict, the way the world works”
Terrific interview at Marketplace Tech
Fantastic, nuanced 8 minute interview with Meghan McCarty Carino on what I think is the most important open challenge for AI. Audio and podcast links here. Worth a listen.
Gary,
Thank you for citing and elevating a trusted source of business news that also always manages to humanize business stories, business data, and the ever perplexing gyrations of the economy. Long time fan of Markeplace, Kai and his team and his process. Enjoy your SubStack and its focus. Making ongoing sense of the rapidly evolving landscape with AI infiltrating as much as it is allowed together away with…can be exhausting and perplexing.
Warmly,
Deborah and the Credtent team
"understand, not just predict'
"bar" has three parts of speech, as a noun it has 20 meanings - what good is prediction by an LLM if it doesn't knoiw the meaning? The statement has the wrong basis.