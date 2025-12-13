Marcus on AI

Paul Dongha
1d

Spot on. Thank you Gary.

Xian
1dEdited

Cannot agree more.

For every real improvement in human history, it all inevitably came with the explosion of energy. None of the real human growth happened without being tightly tied to energy. If you extend two more hours of home lights in Africa, a family's income can earn another 20%. It's not due to technology development alone, they are simply empowered with energy.

I am personally concerned that AI is a bubble. It requires soaring electricity demand while the output is zero. On the contrary, we used to see work that should be done and must be done by humans, but right now it's very okay for it to be done by AI. Otherwise, the US wouldn't have fired 1.1 million people in 2025.

Maybe 20 years later if we look back, it breaks a point and generates some extra energy and really makes people's lives better. But at least one generation has gone by then…

https://medium.com/design-bootcamp/the-energy-test-why-ai-fails-the-only-metric-that-matters-9249596dcbb3

