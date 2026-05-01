The title here, a paraphrased quote from me, pretty much says it all. It’s in TNW, today, evaluating a claim from “OpenAI president [who] says AI is now writing 80% of the company’s code”.

Great to see a nuanced point reported correctly in the media, by Ana Maria Constantin, and great also to see OpenAI’s President Greg Brockman sorta kinda acknowledging the point I was making, in a rare note of realism from OpenAI.

After all, it’s only with realism that we can hope to make progress.

Realism re AI coding is knowing that next-word prediction gets us a surprisingly long way in writing code, but less far in making sure that code is robust. Coders (especially vibe coders with little experience) beware.

And all you OpenClaw devotees, that goes 10x, if not 100x, for you.