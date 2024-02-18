Let me take you down

'Cause I'm going to strawberry fields

Nothing is real

And nothing to get hung about —The Beatles

The instant I saw this, this Sora-generated video blew me away…

… but, um, ants have six legs.

We are about to have a whole generation of children educated by fake videos that are completely plausible to naive audiences yet biologically (or physically or culturally, etc) incorrect.

Already at least one person was fooled, too easily impressed by the fakery. I guarantee he won’t be the last:

I am worried, and you should be too. To take just one example, YouTube has long had many videos with educational value; lots of school children have consulted them. In short order, with Sora or some opensource counterparts that will emerge, scammers will start to make photorealistic fake videos simply to sell ads. The average user will have no idea what is and is not legit. A major educational resource will likely be spoiled practically overnight.

We are in for a wild ride.

Gary Marcus is, as noted, worried about where this is all headed.