Agents and ROI
Remember that MIT study that showed that the ROI for generative AI wasn’t really there for most businesses? Or any of the six or seven studies from other teams that followed, showing basically the same?
The situation for agents thus far looks to be similar: lots of hype; not so much ROI:
I just don't understand how these people just don't understand. In the vast majority of use-cases, LLM-based chatbots deliver zero-to-minimal ROI, and yet nevertheless they somehow expect LLM-based agents (which are just simple software wrappers built around LLM-based chatbots) to magically generate ROI when the source of their "cognition" (LLM-based chatbots) usually cannot.
"beyond a few areas such as coding and customer service..."
I can't imagine how it has much value in customer service. Customer service is mostly about understanding what the customer is asking. Not about spewing answers. Quite often the agent has to solicit and clarify what it is that the customer actually needs. Especially with services that the customer does not understand to begin with. AI is useless for this.