Perhaps no week of AI drama will ever match the week in which Sam got fired and rehired, but the writers for the AI reality series we are all watching just don’t quit.

For one thing, the bad press about Sam Altman and OpenAI, who once seemingly could do no wrong, just keeps coming.

• The Wall Street Journal had a long discussion of Altman’s financial holdings and possible conflicts of interest [“The Opaque Investment Empire Making OpenAI’s Sam Altman Rich: Many companies backed by CEO do business with the ChatGPT maker and benefit from the AI boom driven by the blockbuster startup, raising questions of conflicts”]

• Melissa Heikkilä at Technology Review more or less panned Altman’s recent fireside chat at AI for Good,

• Sam himself let slip, as part of his rather unconvincing rebuttal of Helen Toner’s allegations that OpenAI had finished training GPT-4 by November 2022; when I shared this on Twitter, internet sleuths reminded me that in fact OpenAI had shown GPT-4 to Bill Gates in August 2022. Which means (it suddently connected for me) that it has been almost two years since there’s been a bona fide GPT-4-sized breakthrough, despite the constant boasts of exponential progress, with no real solution to hallucinations, unreliability, poor reasoning or shaky alignment— even though the field has invested more than $50B in efforts to power beyond GPT-4.

• Speaking of that rebuttal, I recommend watching his frowny nondenial for yourself. Yes, GPT-4 had been trained, but did the board know it was going to be released as a product?

• For bonus points, watch his eyes when he discusses Scarlett Johansson. As one person on X put it, “What I hear is someone that has a hard time with the truth.”

•In a separate Wall Street Journal piece, The AI Revolution is Already Losing Steam, Christoper Mims (who quoted me) echoed a lot of what I have been arguing here largely, writing that “The pace of innovation in AI is slowing, its usefulness is limited, and the cost of running it remains exorbitant.”

•Meanwhile, Paris Marx echoed my own feelings about Kara Swisher’s apparent lack of objectivity around Altman and went much further. As he summarized it on Instagram, “When Sam Altman was ousted as CEO, Kara Swisher pushed a story that framed him as the victim of a board captured by AI doomers. But as more detail has emerged about Altman’s lies and “toxic” conduct, it’s become clear she was a conduit for his narrative.”

§

All that said, not all the news was about OpenAI.

There was secondary plot, too, as the brawl between Musk and LeCun escalated. I haven’t followed all of it, but in breaking gossip department, Yann LeCun just pushed Elon Musk to the point of unfollowing him.

Who could have seen that coming? 🤷‍♂️

Tune in next week (or maybe just tomorrow) for more in As the AI World Turns.

Gary Marcus wishes AI these days was more about research than money, politics, and ego.