MrComputerScience
1h

Love the framing. Once one operator can instantiate a thousand “peers,” the public square becomes theater.

The key pivot is from content to coordination. Copy-detection was built for yesterday’s botnets. Semantic diversity plus behavioral coupling is the modern signature. If platforms measured statistically improbable synchronization as aggressively as they measure engagement, swarms would look less like an epistemic crisis.

The obstacle is incentives. The current business model rewards scale and velocity, including synthetic scale, unless external costs are imposed.​

Cordially yours,

Mike D

(aka MrComputerScience)

Stefano
44m

None of what you wrote was surprising. It struck me as inevitable, just as in all likelihood the threats will constantly evolve to find loopholes in the digital architecture. While on the one hand it's all quite depressing, on the other it's a good invitation to exit superfluous digital spaces and reclaim meeting people in person, to create and reinforce social bonds and communities.

