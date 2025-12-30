Happy 2026!

My prize for best AI cartoon of 2025 (reprinted with permission) goes to …. Tom Fishburne!

His prescient 2023 cartoon on what I like to call The Fishburne Effect is legend:

You can follow him - and order some of his collected work — at The Marketoonist website.

§

And, bonus, to help prepare you to think critically about AI 2026, in an era in which everyone is wondering whether generative AI will turn out to do be a dud, here are five essays from 2025 worth reading or rereading:

If the above analysis is correct, the dominance of LLMs may soon start to decline — and we may start seeing newer, more sound approaches start to emerge.