AI Cartoon of The Year — and five (re)readings for 2026
Happy New Year! 🥳
My prize for best AI cartoon of 2025 (reprinted with permission) goes to …. Tom Fishburne!
His prescient 2023 cartoon on what I like to call The Fishburne Effect is legend:
You can follow him - and order some of his collected work — at The Marketoonist website.
§
And, bonus, to help prepare you to think critically about AI 2026, in an era in which everyone is wondering whether generative AI will turn out to do be a dud, here are five essays from 2025 worth reading or rereading:
Generalization is — and always has been — the vital question. How Apple’s reasoning paper brought that back to the fore.
Neurosymbolic AI will displace pure LLMs over time; here’s why.
If the above analysis is correct, the dominance of LLMs may soon start to decline — and we may start seeing newer, more sound approaches start to emerge.
Images are much better now!! Kudos to the trillion spent! And even a hack like myself can recreate Disney characters, print them out and post on the refrigerator.
When an AI agent figures out how to tell the CEO he's been overstating the companies transformation we will have reach the true AI utopia we've all been promised.
In complete honesty: who gives a damn about AI generated images and videos? It’s great for jokes but that’s all: good luck writing a script or a good story with AI to go along with the videos. Happy New Year Gary and everyone else.