Here is a typical bit of wildly popular influencer hype, laced with FOMO and spreading FUD, that I saw yesterday. People in LinkedIn ate it up:

I meanwhile couldn’t believe that someone well-known would post that.

AI ignored? I dashed off a quick reply: practically everyone has tried it, but they are not always satisfied with the results.

§

That was yesterday, and admittedly a bit anecdotal (though still better than the original post, which gave no data at all).

This morning I read a pair of stunning statistics from a new CNBC poll, quite relevant, from the CNBC Technology Executive Council that was held in October, that fully bear out my reply to Kozyrkov:

79% of survey correspondents said they had tried Microsoft Copilot. That’s tremendous, given how new the product is (and a clear refutation of any “people are ignoring AI” narrative).

But only 25% of the correspondents thought it was worth it. (Another quarter said the modest $30/month cost was not worth it, and the remaining half said it was too soon to tell.)

People aren’t ignoring GenAI; they are waiting to see if it will work.

Gary Marcus is author of Taming Silicon Valley, which aims to part to allow readers and government leaders to see through the hype.