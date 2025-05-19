The moment we have all feared may have finally come:

I am not up on the details, and am pressed for time, but share this letter from a reader Argentina. His question is a good one.

It's Luis, your reader from Argentina. We held elections yesterday. And last Friday, an AI-generated video of an ex-president endorsing a certain candidate began circulating (On X, of course!) and might have had an effect on the race.



https://www-lanacion-com-ar.translate.goog/opinion/la-democracia-muere-cuando-no-sabemos-que-es-verdad-nid19052025/?_x_tr_sl=es&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=es-419&_x_tr_pto=wapp → Here's a translated version of the news. So my point here is: Who's held accountable for this? AI companies have been stealing copyrighted material and the likeness of former presidents... for what? So that anyone can risk democracy?



Because I never signed up for that.

Who indeed will pay the price if GenAI destroys democracy? Who will be held accountable?