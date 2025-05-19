The moment we have all feared may have finally come:
I am not up on the details, and am pressed for time, but share this letter from a reader Argentina. His question is a good one.
It's Luis, your reader from Argentina.
We held elections yesterday. And last Friday, an AI-generated video of an ex-president endorsing a certain candidate began circulating (On X, of course!) and might have had an effect on the race.
https://www-lanacion-com-ar.translate.goog/opinion/la-democracia-muere-cuando-no-sabemos-que-es-verdad-nid19052025/?_x_tr_sl=es&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=es-419&_x_tr_pto=wapp → Here's a translated version of the news.
So my point here is: Who's held accountable for this? AI companies have been stealing copyrighted material and the likeness of former presidents... for what? So that anyone can risk democracy?
Because I never signed up for that.
Who indeed will pay the price if GenAI destroys democracy? Who will be held accountable?
It has always seemed to me that a big part of the appeal of AI, whether it’s drone warfare, algorithmic discrimination in hiring, or deepfakes in elections, is to make it hard to assign responsibility and liability.
I see no future where deep fakes aren’t playing a significant role in elections. They will only get better and more sophisticated. It’s so disheartening.