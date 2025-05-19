Marcus on AI

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sherri Bergman's avatar
Sherri Bergman
8hEdited

It has always seemed to me that a big part of the appeal of AI, whether it’s drone warfare, algorithmic discrimination in hiring, or deepfakes in elections, is to make it hard to assign responsibility and liability.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Celeste Garcia's avatar
Celeste Garcia
9h

I see no future where deep fakes aren’t playing a significant role in elections. They will only get better and more sophisticated. It’s so disheartening.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gary Marcus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture