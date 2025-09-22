Today, one of my personal heroes, the Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa, delivered the “Global call for AI red lines to prevent unacceptable AI risks” to the UN General Assembly, referring to a letter signed by 200 world leaders, including multiple Nobel Laureates, AI experts, and former heads of state. (Stuart Russell gives a good discussion of criteria for devising red lines, with possible examples here.)

Although I can’t fully endorse the word “soon” and have a different take on what precisely current models are doing, I signed, too—because we have let too much slide, and done too little to face the risks.

I will give the last words to Turing Award winner Yoshua Bengio, one of the letter’s signatories: