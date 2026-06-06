Marcus on AI

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Scenarica's avatar
Scenarica
19h

Eighteen months from the most valuable startup in history to government bailout candidate. That's the speed record nobody wanted to set.

The SpaceX GPU story is the detail that tells you where this is heading. last year the chips were too valuable to sell. this year they're inventory you can't find enough tenants for. when the hoarder becomes the landlord, the thesis has changed and nobody sent the memo to the market cap.

The government stake framing is doing the quiet work here. "Investment" is the word you use when the numbers don't support "commercial return" but the politics don't allow "bailout." the playbook is identical to 2008 bank rescues, just wearing a hoodie instead of a suit. privatise the gains in the $150 billion valuation round, socialise the losses when the revenue doesn't show up. if OpenAI had a path to profitability it wouldn't need the government in the cap table. the cap table is the confession.

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code for joy's avatar
code for joy
19h

Privatize the gains, socialize the losses, externalize the effects ('ESG' investing) :/

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