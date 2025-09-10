I don’t usually announce events here but this one is special:

On October 2, in celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Turing Test, the legendary Alan Kay, one of the greatest inventors and thinkers of our time (and also a loyal supporter of this Substack) speaks at The Royal Society.

Bonus and full disclosure, I am on the agenda, too.

A few tickets have just been released to the public, details here.

Gary Marcus is truly excited for this one.