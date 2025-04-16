Altman vs Musk cage match
Uh oh. Now Altman wants to build a social media company, to compete with X. Who should we root for?
In the news I can’t make up department, Sam wants to cut into Elon’s turf:
The real reason for doing this of course is to get more data; and as I have pointed out before, to pivot OpenAI into surveillance. Elon for his part is already doing his best to grab as much data on US residents (citizens and immigrants) as humanly possible.
§
But rather than obsess further over who will win the fight to be The Biggest Brother, how about instead a tale of the tape between our two contestants?
Here are a few salient comparisons:
Personally, I will go root for Bluesky.
I'm rooting for the EU to shut them both down as major sources of misinformation and purveyors of violent propaganda against minority groups (up to and including genocide in Zuck's case).
Bluesky is the worst of them all. Try going on there and saying the undeniably true scientific fact "trans women are men".