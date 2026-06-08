Marcus on AI

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Dana F. Blankenhorn's avatar
Dana F. Blankenhorn
1h

Don't take stock advice from a guy selling stock

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Michael A. Covington's avatar
Michael A. Covington
1h

The bottom line is -- as with Amazon and Bitcoin -- in order to grow enormously, a thing has to start small. Things don't grow from gigantic to hyper-gigantic.

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