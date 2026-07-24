David Sacks, until recently Trump’s Crypto and AI Czar, had this to say yesterday, using the current situation as an occasion to champion his favorite points on US primacy and minimally regulating AI:

This posted in response to a tweet by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

The CAISI report is here.

While I don’t doubt the CAISI report per se, I am troubled by Sacks’ take, and wrote about it here:

As argued here a couple days ago, I think the US should at least consider pivoting and trying to work with China towards AI for global good, rather than creating a new cold war that is likely to an end in uncomfortable way for all, with no clear winners.