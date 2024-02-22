No time to write today, but here is a fascinating graph, hat tip to Jeffrey Funk:

Maybe, and I am just spitballing, LLMs aren’t quite the magic panacea that the industry lead us all to believe?

See also this report February 13 at WSJ

and this one, February 16

So let me get this straight? Sora’s can’t reliably handle basic physics, ChatGPT had an unexplained meltdown, Gemini can’t even remember who was on Apollo 11, there are no formal guarantees that any of this will ever work, you yourself admit you don’t know how it works, or how much better it will get next time around, and you want another $7 trillion dollars?

Got it. Mind if I grab a sweater?

Gary Marcus has said from day 1 that LLMs are oversold.