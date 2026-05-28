Marcus on AI

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Brooklyn Expat's avatar
Brooklyn Expat
3h

When we electrified the economy we didn’t base productivity on how much electricity we used. We based it on how effectively we lowered the cost of production and supported entirely new products (hello refrigerators) that allowed us to improve our collective standard of living. This is not that.

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Cruising Economist's avatar
Cruising Economist
3hEdited

Manic behavior such as that associated with AI is characteristic of financial manias...which always end in financial collapse. Mania is merely a symptom of systemic distortion due to monetary expansion but it serves as an indicator of approaching market tops, with ultimate timing is only knowable in hindsight. The current mania in AI is often compared to that of .com's prior to the also inevitable .com collapse however collapse of railroad investments during the financial panic of 1873 might be an even better analog when it comes to the scale of malinvestment.

The pending AI collapse may be even worse since, unlike railroads and the Internet, some AI applications may prove impractical or uneconomic as addressed in this Substack.

Fundamentally this collapse will also be much worse because central banks pushed nominal short rates to zero to foment the current mania hence they are now cornered. Decades of financial distortion will be wrung from the system via either deflationary collapse or inflationary collapse. Given that all currencies are now fiat inflationary resolution is the likelihood.

Tangible assets offer refuge for those who act ahead of the masses.

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