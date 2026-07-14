Marcus on AI

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Green Duck's avatar
Green Duck
16h

Problem being that transparency is hard. If the protocol is formalized ahead of time, then LLM vendors will train their models to detect when they are being tested, and to behave accordingly. See the Volkswagen Dieselgate scandal, where precisely this happened: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Volkswagen_emissions_scandal. So the tests will necessarily be opaque and adaptive - but one person's "opaque and adaptive" is another person's "unaccountable and corrupt".

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polistra's avatar
polistra
17h

Transparent theft is still theft.

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