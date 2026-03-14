Marcus on AI

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Rob Crow's avatar
Rob Crow
11h

Starting to feel glad they cocked it up. Can you imagine what these guys would have done with it if they’d got to AGI? Best they go broke before they attain that sort of power :)

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Aaron Turner's avatar
Aaron Turner
11hEdited

"Musk could —literally— have saved tens of billions of dollars, if he had asked me" - or me! :-)

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