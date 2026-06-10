Sorry to bother your mailbox again but this legal decision is potentially huge, especially if it spreads and other countries make similar decisions.

Coupled with my newsletter from earlier today on SoftBank and OpenAI (which is seeming more relevant by the minute) and another day on Wall Street like this, it looking like it could be a tough week for generative AI.

P.s. My thought just now on Masa and the industry as a whole

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