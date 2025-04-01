To my amazement, I just came back from a trip to Europe only to find an invite to a private GPT-5 demo, and I tried it. This thing is lit.

Fully multimodal, and in hours of playing it with I didn't see a single boneheaded error, not one hallucination. If this is not AGI, I don't know what is.

My hat is off to Sam and the gang! (Great to see all the neurosymbolic components, too, which have clearly helped with intepretability, reliability, and alignment.)

I'll be retiring, now that AGI has been achieved, admittedly several years sooner than I expected.

Please use it wisely, everyone!

Gary Marcus

Vancouver, BC

April 1, 2025