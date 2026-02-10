Marcus on AI

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonas Barnett's avatar
Jonas Barnett
2d

I'm going to stick my neck out here and say that mainstream tech people will just keep ignoring any paper that doesn't align with the magical thinking that LLMs can reason.

Reply
Share
1 reply
D Stone's avatar
D Stone
2d

"We don't pray since we're gods but, yeah, magical solutions are coming soon. Like, real soon!"

-- The Soggy Bottom Boys

Reply
Share
3 replies
148 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gary Marcus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture