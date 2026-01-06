Marcus on AI

Paul Geller
5h

Wild read. I was totally unaware that this happened.

Xian
4h

Is Yann LeCun’s new company trying to do something similar to what Li Fei-Fei is working on?

If I remember correctly, I read an interview where LeCun argued that what current LLMs do is nothing like animal intelligence. He used the example of a dog: if a dog wants to jump to a higher place, it first estimates whether the jump is possible before acting. That kind of embodied prediction and world modeling is fundamentally different from next-token prediction.

