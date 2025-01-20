Influencers have gone wild lately claiming that AGI is imminent. One even alleged last night that “Sam [has] just called an emergency meeting.. . we’re way ahead of schedule. weeks not years.”

Sam Altman himself hinted we were close, just two weeks ago, writing “We are now confident we know how to build AGI as we have traditionally understood it”, which to be honest gave me Elizabeth Holmes vibes.

Today he walked it back.

Gary Marcus stands by his prediction that we will not see AGI in 2025, and regrets that Elon Musk didn’t take his million dollar bet.