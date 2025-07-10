Marcus on AI

David Hite
13h

For me, after many years experience in computer systems engineering but not much recent coding experience, it's not how much time I save, it's whether I can do it  at all. I've been learning-by-doing python for the past couple of years, and I've gotten pretty good at it. But it's only because of my many sessions with ChatGPT and Gemini that I have succeeded in putting together a sophisticated, flexible, speech-to-text dictation and control application for Windows. There's simply no way I could have done it without their help. Particularly when it came to tracking down the vagaries of imported python modules and low-level windows functions.

This isn't vibe coding, this is me examining every line of code produced, understanding whether it does what I want efficiently and accurately, and engaging in a dialogue with the llms to improve it and extend it.

I realize that's not the point of the study you site, but it is my experience.

jnappi
13h

This resembles my own experience using these tools. They might seem faster and cool, but if I pay attention and track my time while using them, its pretty obvious that while fun to work with, they slow me down.

https://nappisite.substack.com/p/ai-coding-assistance

