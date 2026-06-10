Marcus on AI

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Bryan Jester's avatar
Bryan Jester
4h

Love how you’ve kept all the receipts.

Is this not the predictable end given what we know about the models?

Just because people did not want to hear it does not mean it was not as true back then as it is now.

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Profusion's avatar
Profusion
3hEdited

Someday, people will tell amazing stories about how the entire world went temporarily insane over a word prediction tool.

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