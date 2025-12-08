Marcus on AI

Jared
4h

People like Musk and Altman should be asked “now that scaling laws are shown to not work the way you claimed they do, and people were able to identify this when you were saying otherwise, how have you changed the way you analyze the field now that you know your framework needs adjusting?”

No one will ask that (type of) question to any of the people who were fully throating scaling as THE solution. God knows how few journalists are left out there. But that’s got to be the question asked of all those people and it must be continued to be asked until they give a real answer

Robin Griffiths
4h

It's taken clear thinking, determination and a lot of courage to face down the LLM 'scalers' and 'hypsters' but I think you have done it Gary! Huge kudos to you and enormous thanks from the world in general for making a fundamental contribution to bringing an end to this madness.

