Breaking news from The Information:

Remember this chart? Broadcome wasn’t even shown.

It’s already wildly out of date (e.g. the Anthropic-XAI deal from yesterday isn’t there and indeed Anthropic isn’t even shown; a bunch of Amazon and Alphabet deals are missing, etc. But you get the point.

Who knows how many of the connections in this diagram depend on financing that could fall through.

Or what might happen if it does.

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Bonus: egged on by me earlier today, someone on X asked ChatGPT Pro to update the circular financing chart from Bloomberg that I include above The output ChatGPT produced is below.

If you have time on your hands, you can try spot the errors of omission and commission, starting with the omission both of yesterday’s deal Xai-Anthropic deal and the Broadcom-OpenAI deal, and also has some very obsolete valuations. Even so, what’s there (mostly true?) is still pretty wild.