Marcus on AI

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Jake James-Vogel's avatar
Jake James-Vogel
1h

This is funded by 1) semiconductor companies and 2) hyperscalers. The hyperscalers burned through cash reserves and are now taking on debt (some off balance sheet like Meta). The private debt markets are imploding. The semiconductor companies are priced to perfection and facing a looming helium crisis that will hit Taiwan and South Korea especially hard. It seems like the money fueling this cash burn is running out. It looks like fabs are not going to hit production targets. That will impact revenues and earnings for the semiconductor companies. How many more quarters until this bubble dies? Paul Tudor Jones says we have a couple more years. I hope not.

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Srini Pagidyala's avatar
Srini Pagidyala
1h

LLMs turned intelligence into a circular economy of GPUs, retraining cycles, wrappers, and infrastructure debt.

Everyone gets paid while the models stay frozen.

When the subsidy ends, someone gets left holding the bag.

Right now, the planned exit is the retail investor buying LLM vendor hype through IPO.

That is risk distribution, not tech disruption.

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