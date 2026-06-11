Breaking: OpenAI is pondering “drastic” price cuts.
And that’s a sign of weakness
Here’s the scoop itself:
To longtime readers here, this should come as no surprise, because it fits 100% with bullet point three in the premortem I wrote of OpenAI in January 2024:
[Rare note for nonpaying customers: I am inserting a paywall here; it’s only the fourth time I have ever done so, and I don’t plan to do so a lot. But I believe that prescient analyses like the one above I made in January 2024 have considerable value, and I hope you will consider supporting my work, if you aren’t already. If you already are, I am grateful! Your supports means a lot to me.]
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