William Bowles
11h

This isn't new! 'Stroking' the user was apparent from the getgo. We forget, at our peril, that software is created by people, not machines and it reflects not only the biases of the creators but their ideological beliefs, their almost religious commitment to machines as replacement for human reasoning and as some kind of salvation, for capitalism.

Gerben Wierda
11h

Ouch, this one hurts! Especially that is shows that helpful-honest-harmless (3H) has a problem, because sycophancy comes from the commerce-driven interpretation of 'helpful' (asking people if they found the reply helpful), but that commerce-driven self-reported 'helpful' turns out to damage both 'honest' and 'harmless'. Ouch, ouch.

Now think, Department of Defense...

Not that we will get any regulation out of this in the short run. And then our friends at the Pentagon demand 'any legal use' while the administration does it utmost best to not have regulation. OK, says 'Slippery Sam'.

