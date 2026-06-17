Marcus on AI

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
2h

"Next-token predictors simply aren‘t built for safety."

And in particular, Next-Token Predictors don't have a moral compass. It's all just matrix multiplication. You can try to steer the tokens that are predicted, but given the right context, the model might say anything.

Reply
Share
Fred Malherbe's avatar
Fred Malherbe
2h

LLMs are a fatally flawed technology. They're going to say this tech is "too big to fail", as if it's a bank. We know how banks work. If a bank is failing, you pump in enough money and it works again.

We don't know how LLMs work. All we know is that the more money and compute we pump in, the more opaque their operation becomes. The failure is not one of logistics, it's one of logic, of epistemology. Language is something very different to thinking.

Reply
Share
1 reply
41 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gary Marcus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture