In January 2024, I warned that the politics and inadequacy of guardrails would become a central issue for our times.

It took longer than I expected, but well, here we are:

Where do we go from here? At least with respect to LLMs, the security experts are right. And the writing has been on the wall literally for years. As Katie Conrad and I wrote here in January 2024:

virtually any guardrail has to thread a needle between the Scylla of being too restrictive and Charybdis of being too permissive. None thus far have done this effectively.

That’s still true. Next-token predictors simply aren‘t built for safety.

Either we curtail LLMs until we find a better technology, or we live with consequences.

Importantly, this is not an Anthropic problem, it’s a Generative AI problem.