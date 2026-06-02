Breaking: When dreams for AI sanity come true
A true life moment for your correspondent
Just over three years ago, at the US Senate, Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) asked me for my three most important suggestions for AI legislation.
Number one on my list was preflight checks, similar to the FDA review for drugs, for models with large commercial impact:
Today, most definitely not on my bingo card, President Trump signed an executive order that was very much along on these lines:
I can’t take credit for causality, but it’s thrilling to see a dream come true.
May any such oversight be bipartisan, and in the interest of American citizens, and in the interests of humanity as a whole.
Except ... do you really trust the US government? I doubt that this is being done in the public interest given their previous track record.
Gary, I had a thought. It was a big mistake to characterize what LLMs do as "predicting" the next word. Prediction is an active mental process that is difficult if not impossible for human beings to perform. It is more accurate to say that LLMs merely "reflect" the next word as found by mindless bean counting in their capacious databases. Reflection Is mindless/low grade, whereas prediction is active and difficult/impossible/superhuman.