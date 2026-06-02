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Just over three years ago, at the US Senate, Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) asked me for my three most important suggestions for AI legislation.

Number one on my list was preflight checks, similar to the FDA review for drugs, for models with large commercial impact:

Today, most definitely not on my bingo card, President Trump signed an executive order that was very much along on these lines:

I can’t take credit for causality, but it’s thrilling to see a dream come true.

May any such oversight be bipartisan, and in the interest of American citizens, and in the interests of humanity as a whole.