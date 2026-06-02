Marcus on AI

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Stu's avatar
Stu
13hEdited

Except ... do you really trust the US government? I doubt that this is being done in the public interest given their previous track record.

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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
13h

Gary, I had a thought. It was a big mistake to characterize what LLMs do as "predicting" the next word. Prediction is an active mental process that is difficult if not impossible for human beings to perform. It is more accurate to say that LLMs merely "reflect" the next word as found by mindless bean counting in their capacious databases. Reflection Is mindless/low grade, whereas prediction is active and difficult/impossible/superhuman.

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