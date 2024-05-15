Collage by Tara Steele

Whatever Ilya saw, he is leaving. I don’t think it’s about a scary new algorithm per se (as many people have speculated) – I suspects it is about an attitude: the company’s attitude towards AI safety.

The company was built with the socially-responsible goal of benefiting humanity; AI safety was always presumed to be central to that mission. As Elon Musk noted in his lawsuit against OpenAI, that mission seems to be in the rear view mirrors. But it’s not just Ilya that’s leaving.

As noted up top, Jan Leike, a leader in the OpenAI “alignment” mission just quit, too.

Two others left in recent months as well, as reported last week:

People don’t leave companies with $86 billion valuations for nothing. Four key resignations thus far in 2024 is not a good sign.

So many questions.

Should the public be worried?

Will the (new) board at OpenAI take note? Will they do anything to address the situation?

Will OpenAI’s status as a nonprofit remain in good standing?

Will the help Elon Musk’s case?

Does Sam care? Is this what he wanted?

Is OpenAI’s push to commercialization coming at the expense of AI safety?

My friends in Washington should look into this.

Gary Marcus will return later today to discuss breaking AI-related news that will soon be announced in Washington.