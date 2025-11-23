Not sure a hugely topical and well-reported piece in The New York Times needs any amplification from me but….this just in … “the Times has uncovered nearly 50 cases of people having mental health crises during conversations with ChatGPT. Nine were hospitalized; three died”

You should read their report about what went on the inside, at OpenAI.

A big part of the culprit? Maximizing metrics for user engagement.

Lots of internal warnings were ignored.

Here’s Kashmir Hill’s own summary, followed by a gift link to the essay. It’s long but with lots of new insights into how OpenAI rolls — and by extension insights what that might mean for the future of AI safety.

You can read the essay here.