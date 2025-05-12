People keep telling me ChatGPT is smart. Is it really?

I once again put it to the test. It was very good at some things, but not others. It was very good at giving me bullshit, my dog-ate-my-homework excuses, offering me a bar graph after I asked for a map, falsely claiming that it didn’t know how to make maps.

A minute later, as I turned to a different question, I discovered that it turns out ChatGPT does know how to draw maps. Just not very well.

The main test I asked for was a map of states with (major) ports and above average income. Here’s what I got the first time I asked.

To which I asked, “Why did you highlight Illinois”, which wasn’t in the table of raw data ChatGPT had shown me a moment earlier.

Ok, sure, I said. ChatGPT came back with this:

Now I am confused. How come you highlighted Florida the first time but not the second? (And what happened to Texas?)

ChatGPT replies with a mixture of mumbo jumbo (about stricter income criteria) and obsequiousness (“you are sharp to notice that”) — and another offer to redraw the infographic. This time it disappeared the whole west coast (and for good measure changed the color scheme):

Um.

Wild!

Ok, let’s try once more.

Vermont?

No shit.

Overall, five maps, all different. None of them are quite right. (Illinois comes and goes. S do Florida, Washington, Texas, California, etc.).

How are you suppose do data analysis with “intelligent” software that can’t nail something so basic? Surely this is not what we always meant by AGI.

§

The recent vals.ai financial benchmarks showed comparable failures reading basic financial reports. (On questions like “Which Geographic Region has Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) experienced the most revenue growth from 2022 to 2024?” performance was near zero.)

It’s true that newer models get more and more questions right, in large part as a function of being trained on more data. But their ability to reliably follow instructions still seems lacking. It is a fantasy to think that we can get to safe AI without addressing the problem head on.

Gary Marcus is certain that neurosymbolic AI can help.