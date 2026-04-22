Marcus on AI

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John Pienta's avatar
John Pienta
7h

It's producing "medical illustration shaped objects". To be fair this is maybe less scary than all the other things that will be done with it, but one of the saddest ones is when people chat with bots for a few hours and then generate a "scientific paper shaped object" and then submit it for publication. The tidal wave of these submissions is an issue. And because the scientific publishing industry is built largely off of making huge sums of money from free labor of reviewers this is probably a great time to push back.

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guiwald's avatar
guiwald
7h

"Medical illustrators can rest easy" for the next 6 months maybe :D

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