ChatGPT doesn’t know its whisk from its elbow
Medical illustrators can rest easy
Here is a further example of my last point that ChatGPT’s exciting new image system has trouble with functional understanding, sent to me by a reader:
ps. A definition from Merriam-Webster, for those who might not know the expression to which I am alluding to in the title:
It's producing "medical illustration shaped objects". To be fair this is maybe less scary than all the other things that will be done with it, but one of the saddest ones is when people chat with bots for a few hours and then generate a "scientific paper shaped object" and then submit it for publication. The tidal wave of these submissions is an issue. And because the scientific publishing industry is built largely off of making huge sums of money from free labor of reviewers this is probably a great time to push back.
"Medical illustrators can rest easy" for the next 6 months maybe :D