Marcus on AI

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Derek Smith's avatar
Derek Smith
9h

I had a good, hearty laugh with that last hallucination.

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Sti Selini's avatar
Sti Selini
8hEdited

Of course, this happens with my favorite agents - coding agents - as well. I just exited 2 days with Opus 4.6 1M tokens backed Claude Code over a complex algorithm that combined a data structure, with a visual structure. Over those two days I realized Claude was using what it knew to try an solve my requirements. But my requirements are novel - no one's ever tried to do what I'm trying to do with that domain data. I just spent 4 hours writing the algorithm in detail for Claude - I haven't written an end-to-end algorithm since I started using Claude. But it just wasn't getting there without me. And I also decided it needed an escape hatch - if it can't figure out and edge case, call it indeterminate and stop making sh*t up.

Also needless to say, that cost me a pretty penny in tokens.

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