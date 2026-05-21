Marcus on AI

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Scott Joy's avatar
Scott Joy
4h

Nice to see you are linking to Ed Zitron ... Hopefully, in the spirit of collaboration, he will do the same.

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Kevin D's avatar
Kevin D
3h

Actually this is one of the best post by Gary, not because other posts are bad, but because I am a mathematician and can actually appreciate Gary’s very reasonable take here. Most of my colleagues share the same kind of feelings in Gary’s post including experts in algebraic number theory: it is a big deal for OpenAI because the problem itself is famous, the difficulty and complexity of the solution is actually similar to previous AI solutions of less famous Erdos problems. To me, it feels like AI solving Goldbach conjecture but by providing a counterexample. I also agree with Gary’s point (3): pure math is prob the least profitable area in the world, the demand for pure math is literally 0 outside the community. But everyone regards pure math as a field that requires enormous intelligence (and for certain fields of pure math, it is easy to verify). So this makes math as a perfect advertising subject for AI companies.

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