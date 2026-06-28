Marcus on AI

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Jon Rynn's avatar
Jon Rynn
21h

Gary, I thought you might be interested in how fusion has in some respects failed in the same way as AI. My father was a professor of plasma physics for 30 years, and his opinion was that, instead of focusing on the tokamak, we still needed much more science to find a better model. In other words, the fusion sector jumped on the first technology that had some kind of return (eg, the ITAR project in France).

The same thing is happening in AI. Instead of trying many different paths, they jumped on one that, while very flawed, yielded some results, and since there was so much money sloshing around and venture capitalists like to hear good stories, the entire industry is wasting trillions on the wrong approach.

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Gary Marcus's avatar
Gary Marcus
20h

a match made in charlatan heaven?

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