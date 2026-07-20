Marcus on AI

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Schiff's avatar
Stephen Schiff
14h

You are exactly right, Gary. Before the LLM/AI hype cycle began, nobody talked about a machine learning arms race, because it was widely recognized that ML is a toolset for the benefit of humanity. Your CERN analogy is appropriate for the same reason.

Thank you for your insights and your tireless efforts to inform.

Reply
Share
David Hart's avatar
David Hart
14hEdited

Other than the theoretical chance of getting rich, I simply cannot understand why anyone wants to build AI at all. I blissfully went through the first 45 years of life thinking that we had all seen "The Terminator" and "2001" and that genuinely smart people would understand that the risks aren't worth the potential pay off. What the hell is wrong with people that makes them devote their lives to developing what are, in effect, digital slaves? Are there really that many people out there who have just been salivating for the last 150 years for the chance to get their own slave? I realize that existing AI isn't sentient and that the analogy isn't perfect, but the motivations of AI developers and slave owners are certainly similar: they both want a free labor supply, no matter the moral costs. Or, is it more that they just want to play God by creating "intelligence"? Are we just being made to deal with the fact that all these people constantly got stuffed in lockers when they were kids?

I mean these questions sincerely. If Gary or any other AI researchers in the comments could give me some insight, I would certainly appreciate it. As an academic philosopher with a research emphasis in ethics, I find all of this garbage deeply nihilistic and anti-human. In a decent world, AI would have been strangled in the crib.

Reply
Share
7 replies
87 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gary Marcus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture