Marcus on AI

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Dana F. Blankenhorn's avatar
Dana F. Blankenhorn
2d

Circular financing will become a circular firing squad

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Bonnie Blodgett's avatar
Bonnie Blodgett
2d

What's the matter with AI? This:

I just exchanged several texts with the nicest person. She works as a vet assistant and my dog has been ill. Naturally, I was concerned. It felt great to be consoled by someone so empathetic. Usually the lab techs are hurried, even a bit irritable, with customers, because, naturally, they're busy and under pressure. That's life in the working world. We're human. Nobody's perfect. I get it!

But this young woman was different. She really understood. She really cared. I even thanked her, saying how happy I was to be talking to a real person, and that I hoped my longtime vet practice would keep it that way. No AI for me or this small community!

She immediately texted back, with her customary concern over my concerns, that she was in fact AI.

Again, THIS is what's the matter with AI. All the financial shit. . . who cares unless you're an investor? For ordinary people THIS sort of exchange is just another insult to our self-esteem. And to think how hard I tried to brighter HER day, cracking jokes, thanking her, and so on. . ..

The embarrassment still lingers, which is why I'm writing this. Maybe later I'll be able to laugh about it over a beer. . . .but I think not. Why? Because I've figured out something important. At last it hit me what we're REALLY doing to humanity. And it's not about money, potential job losses, cancer cures backfiring, or AI getting smarter than us and killing us all.

It's about the fundamental dishonesty baked into this whole nightmare, beginning with the obvious lie that claims it's "intelligent." Programming a machine to tell a human being ("Hi, I'm your lab assistant") that it is also a human being, with real feelings, . . . To me that far more pernicious.

If the voice sounded robotic, like Hal in "2001, A space Odyssey," it wouldn't be so awful. But AI is predicated on the most corrosive deception that's ever been perpetrated on H. sapiens.

And to think we are doing this TO OURSELVES just so a few already rich people can make themselves richer still.

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