Oops! In a recent essay (which I have now updated), I misunderstood Ray Kurzweil to be revising his prediction for AGI to a later year (perhaps 2032), based on this except from a recent interview:

Ray just emailed me (22 June 2024) with an important clarification of his position:

I have not revised and not redefined my prediction of AGI, still defined as AI that can perform any cognitive task an educated human can. I still still believe that will happen by 2029. My comment to Steven Levy was intended to specify that reaching the level of the best human poets is a higher bar for writing than what a "mere" AGI would achieve, and thus might take longer.

Kudos to him for staying strong to his position.

§

At TED, Ray and I talked about having a debate; I am hoping that comes pass. We have a great host, and it would be super fun.

Gary Marcus stands by his own prediction that we will not see AGI by 2029, per criteria he discussed here.