Marcus on AI

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David Kemp's avatar
David Kemp
12h

“small, weakly defended, and vulnerable” covers the vast majority of private individuals' setups doesn't it 😨

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TheAISlop's avatar
TheAISlop
12h

I can honestly say I didn't expect a hacking revolution, but I do believe our security professionals better use these tools or they like their counterparts in the programming community will be out of a job very soon. Not that these tools do everything, but those clinging to their Texas Instruments T80s are no match for the LLMs.

As Gary points out, LLMs have significant limitations, but that doesn't mean that in the right or wrong hands they can't be leveraged in extremely powerful ways.

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