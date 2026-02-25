Marcus on AI

Bryan McCormick
3h

They won't believe us but they should listen to the MythBusters. Never build a machine without a kill switch. And never let anything self modify (that's my bit).

C. King
2h

FYI This is the NYTimes article that Gary refers to, from this morning. (I have three more "gift articles" for the month.) GARY IS NOT KIDDING. I didn't share it at first precisely because it "scared the xxxx out of me."

There is another one on CHINA's stealing AI stuff and their network of fakery as they try to quash Chinese dissidents who have moved away from China. (I wonder why?)

But in my view from the wilderness, the Military MUST side with the better angels of those who presently occupy Congress and the Supreme Court. Here is the article in full:

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/02/24/us/politics/pentagon-anthropic.html?unlocked_article_code=1.O1A.2aOv.QidICvp7TIfo&smid=url-share

