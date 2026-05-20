Marcus on AI

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Jeffrey Anthony's avatar
Jeffrey Anthony
9h

The students are not confused. They are looking at a society willing to spend effectively unlimited sums of money, energy, land, water & political will to build data centers so machines can produce simulations of human-produced works of art, while that same society tells them affordable housing, stable work, and a decent life are somehow unrealistic demands.

This is why Silicon Valley and its broader ethos is the least innovative social force in history.

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Scenarica's avatar
Scenarica
9h

The Vietnam analogy is more structurally precise than Calacanis intended. Vietnam's specific failure mode was a metrics problem. The US measured progress with body counts and territory captured while the actual situation deteriorated underneath. The numbers told a story of winning while the ground truth was losing.

AI is running the same divergence right now. Benchmarks keep climbing. Leaderboard scores improve quarterly. But enterprise pilot ROI keeps failing to materialise and the political coalition that funded the buildout is fracturing in real time. The industry is measuring capability while the market needs reliability, and those two metrics diverged about two years ago. Thats the gap where backlashes form.

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