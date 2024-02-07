Sam Altman is a fantastic strategic thinker. Satya Nadella is a fantastic strategic thinker. Demis Hassabis is one of the greatest all-around games players of all time.

ChatGPT, not so much.

It’s notorious for making illegal moves in chess. How about something easier?

Here’s Rock, Paper, Scissors, courtesy @digiIBM on X:

There are many legitimate near-term fears about the misuse of AI, ranging from mis- and disinformation to voice cloning scams to bias to deepfake scams and deepfake porn.

But anyone who fears that GPT-5 is going to convey an immense advantage in military strategy has got to be kidding.

The thing is, wars change constantly, as a function of technology, politics, geography, climate, and thousands of other variables; they cannot be perfectly simulated. Special-purpose AI has been great for static, easily-simulated games with rules that have been stable for centuries, like Chess, Go, and even Diplomacy, but never been great at dynamic environments in which the environment itself is unpredictable.

Generative AI systems, like GPT-4, that are more general purpose, can’t even handle the static situations. Even with a lot of data, GPT-4 is playing chess at around the level where (top) chess programs were in 1976, not even close to current state of the art. On rock-paper-scissors (on which they have less data) they are at the level of a small child, who hasn’t quite even gotten the point of the game. And they continue to be unstable in virtually everything they do.

Letting them run a war would be malpractice.

Update, brought to my attention moments after posting, new arXiv article:

Please, developers and military personnel, don’t let your chatbots grow up to generals.

Gary Marcus isn’t afraid (thus far) of smart AI; he is afraid (for now) of what happens when stupid AI is over-applied.