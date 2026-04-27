Marcus on AI

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James's avatar
James
17h

I’m 50 and fully expect to see out my career making good money clearing up vibe coded disasters.

There’s a tonne of value in coding assistants, getting AIs to help with specs, architecture but as you say in the wrong hands it’s lethal. Will happily and confidently taking you down an obvious blind alley and off a cliff edge.

Thing is they are pretty transformational but it’s just not enough at this point to justify the returns on the investments these companies have taken.

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Larry Jewett's avatar
Larry Jewett
16h

A “vibe engineer” designing a bridge?

Who could possibly take issue with that?

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