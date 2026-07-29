Marcus on AI

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Gary Marcus's avatar
Gary Marcus
5h

the AI (ChatGPT) generated the error (and several others if you like carefully) and I thought it was funny so let it stand. the prompt [make a movie poster for “The Alienator vs The Deceiver”; the first guy should like Dario Amodei, the second like Sam Altman] didn’t ask for it.

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Molly Freeman's avatar
Molly Freeman
6h

The destruction of rare books is a Crime Against Humanity, the apotheosis of Greed, the Hydrogen Bomb to literary culture... Dario and Sam, as well as many other tech titans, are in the thrall of their toys, driven by the lust for power... "to have dominion." What if paintings and sculptures are next on the digitize agenda? They already are being plagiarized.

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